Businesses keep on-premises apps even though cloud grows

Almost every business today has mission-critical applications in the cloud, a new poll has found. Moreover, basically all businesses are planning on increasing their cloud app usage in the coming years.

Those are the results of a poll conducted by SailPoint. The dedicated identity and access management (IAM) vendor polled attendees during this week’s Gartner IAM Summit.

The problem with business apps on the cloud is security and access – 60 per cent said they will have at least half of their core apps on-premises.

Organisations need to manage and govern who has access to mission-critical applications, regardless of where they reside, and with the proper IAM solution, “hybrid” IT environments can be managed with enterprise-wide visibility and control.

“Organisations of all sizes are rapidly adopting cloud applications as part of their business strategy,” said Kevin Cunningham, president and founder of SailPoint. “There are many benefits to this strategy, but organisations need to maintain a single view into ‘who has access to what’ in order to manage risk. Rather than looking at niche IAM tools to manage SaaS applications in a separate silo, enterprises need to ensure their IAM strategy takes a holistic approach that manages the entire IT infrastructure. Today’s IAM solutions, whether deployed on-premises or as-a-service, can help enterprises ensure they have the right controls in place in order to protect assets and manage corporate risk.”

According to the SailPoint survey, a majority of respondents are open to deploying their IAM solution from the cloud, if it makes sense – but they understand the importance of an end-to-end IAM solution that manages “who has access to what” across both on-premises and cloud environments.

SailPoint is seeing this in both the volume of IdentityNow customers added in 2015, as well as the size of the IDaaS deployments.

“As part of our evolution to a cloud-first approach across our security and IT operations infrastructure, we knew we needed a cloud-based IAM solution that offered an easy user interface in order to achieve wide-reaching user adoption with minimal rollout and training - all with a high-level of sophistication and governance to meet our compliance and security needs,” said Paul de Graaff, head of security & compliance for WeightWatchers. “When we began the RFP process, I was happy to learn that the leading identity and access governance vendor offered an IDaaS solution that would meet our needs for just that. We’ve found IdentityNow provides the breadth and depth of coverage to manage ‘who has access to what’ across our entire IT infrastructure, as well as the ability to scale as our business grows."

SailPoint has built on its heritage of bringing governance to identity and access management in its IDaaS offering, IdentityNow. The company recently enhanced IdentityNow to allow customers better visibility into the hybrid environment should they choose to deploy IAM from the cloud. IdentityNow’s new role-based security model allows organisations to simplify how they provision and deprovision access to application entitlements across on-premises or cloud applications for all users.