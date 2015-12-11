Enterprise cloud strategies mostly hybrid, survey shows

Canopy, the Atos Cloud, in collaboration with EMC commissioned a study about Hybrid Cloud adoption conducted by Forrester Consulting. Surveying over 150 companies with revenues of $1 billion+ across multiple countries, the findings show an increased adoption of hybrid cloud services with 58 per cent of the respondents saying they already have some form of hybrid cloud environment.

Organizations using hybrid cloud define it as a ‘cloud spread across multiple deployment models’ with 40 per cent of respondents seeing it as a combination of Private and Public Cloud usage.

Fifty-one per cent of respondents consider that the Hybrid Cloud has the potential to allow the consolidation of the management of all cloud services.

Further to that, respondents said that when deploying a hybrid cloud solution, the most important factors to be considered are the ability to monitor and optimise cloud costs (55 per cent) and performance (49 per cent).

In response to the potential risks represented by shadow IT, Bring-your-own device and cloud, the survey shows that recognition is high amongst IT professionals for the need of improved management and better governance.

This brings orchestration and service brokering to the heart of the IT strategy, with service management taking centre stage in IT organizations which are rapidly shifting to a role of providers and brokers of business services.

Forty-six per cent of respondents identified the rewriting of applications to scale as a deployment scenario for Hybrid Cloud, and 33 per cent stated that they have already built some service templates across hybrid clouds.

When asked what to watch for when deploying a hybrid cloud, 47 per cent of respondents said that it was important to ease the ability to port applications across different clouds.

This response indicates that the cloud has become a target platform for many applications, not only for cloud-native applications but also for many enterprise applications which are becoming candidates for cloud deployment.