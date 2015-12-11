Mobile customer experience as important as prices

Figures released from IMRG-Capgemini show that 45 per cent of online retail sales now take place on a smartphone or tablet. With Dyn research also revealing that over half (56 per cent) of UK shoppers believe that the key to improving the overall ecommerce experience is for brands to provide the same quality experience, on computers, on mobile and in the store, many large retail brands have clearly made huge advances in offering an improved shopping experience from smartphones and tablets, leading to increased sales.

Paul Heywood, Managing Director and VP of EMEA, Dyn, says it is encouraging to see retailers looking to offer the same service on multiple platforms.

“Dyn this year revealed that two thirds of Brits say that compared to using a computer, they expect the same quality and speed of performance on mobile. So it’s great to see, this festive season, retailers thinking about the entire customer journey and offering consumers the instantaneous shopping experience they demand,” he said.

As more customers choose to make purchases through these channels, online retailers will need to make changes in order to stay one step ahead of this trend. Increasingly, we will see online retail sales made on smartphones and tablets but shoppers will only continue to do so if they receive an engaging, high quality experience when shopping. If not, they will look elsewhere and businesses will lose out.

“Shoppers will only be willing to spend their money with retailers who not only offer the best prices for products, but who also provide the best and most consistent customer experience - online, in-store and on mobile devices. Retailers need to be engaging with consumers through high quality online experiences 24/7 in order to ensure powerful, positive brand perception all year round,” he concluded.