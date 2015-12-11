Single-brand tech ecosystem an attractive idea for consumers

A new Xerox report, ‘The State of Customer Service 2015,’ reveals that more than half (51 per cent) of consumers are comfortable with the idea of buying into a single brand “ecosystem” for all their technology, communications and media needs.

By 2025, 37 per cent believe a single supplier will manage their home.

Technology consumers – who cited 166 different brands for five different devices - are already buying into one-brand ecosystems with 40 per cent having at least two devices from the same brand. Furthermore, nearly half (43 per cent) of those willing to buy into a single brand would like their chosen technology brand to be their sole supplier for telecoms and media too.

The Xerox study, which surveyed 6,000 consumers across the media, telecoms, and technology sectors in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and the Netherlands, about their attitudes to customer care, found that technology consumers are the most satisfied, with the lowest risk of churn. When compared to customer satisfaction in telecommunications (34 per cent) and media (41 per cent), more consumers are highly satisfied with technology brands (48 per cent).

Other trends revealed by the report include:

It’s still bricks and mortar when buying new technology: Over a third (35 per cent) of all purchases still take place in-store; 26 per cent of Gen Z consumers (those aged 16 to 20) prefer to shop in-store. Despite technology users’ embrace of the store however, 26 per cent of complaints to technology brands went through the call centre. Overall, the retail store is still the channel of choice for consumers contacting technology brands in France (25 per cent), Germany (28 per cent), the Netherlands (25 per cent), and the United Kingdom (25 per cent). In the United States, the call centre is the channel of choice (32 per cent), with 21 per cent preferring the retail store.

The privacy vs personalisation challenge: Only 1 in 5 are comfortable with brands using their personal data. At the same time, 68 per cent of consumers expect at least basic personalisation of communications and services from their technology brands, with only 10 per cent of consumers feeling that technology brands fully understand them.