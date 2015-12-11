WordPress rolls out new Windows app

To help content creators work more effectively WordPress has just released a new app for Windows. The app will allow users to manage their websites, publish content, view statistics, and customise the design of their pages.

The WordPress app can also be used to manage multiple sites and it features in-app notifications to see comments, likes, and new follows all in one convenient place.

WordPress.com recently did a full overhaul of its web interface and released an app for Mac. Automattic, the company behind WordPress, created the app to make content creation and site management simple, seamless, and fast. This is not the first time that the company has released an app for Windows. In 2012, WordPress launched an app on the Windows Store but it was aimed at consuming content as opposed to creating it.

Automattic has decided to forgo using Microsoft's new Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and develop the app as a Win32 application instead. If it had based the app around UWP it would have been available on tablets and phones as well as on desktop PCs. Perhaps the company is following in the footsteps of Wire which also opted to make a Win32 app when it released its first Windows program in October.

WordPress has based its app on open source, cross platform software from Electron. Its software works alongside the Javascript application Calypso which was also created by Automattic.

Windows has the largest number of WordPress.com users and releasing an app for the platform could also help attract new users to the service.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / GongTo