At your (continuous) service

As cloud computing services and their wider usage grows every day, the expectation levels of users grows in line with the ubiquity of the cloud itself.

Information now travels through a multiplicity of channels to a variety of device endpoints for a spiraling number of applications, but one factor pervades. Users expect continuity of user experience across every endpoint - and they expect it continuously.

Within this more exacting environment we experience an elevated demand for service. In this context we are relating to helpdesks, support tickets and the specifics of the service function of business in the first place. But this is not just service for occasional grumbles and complaints; this is continuous service for modern data-driven firms and the workflows they seek to operate. Continuous Service with self-services for the business, development, and IT.

We know that enterprises are faced with immense pressure to drive digital transformation. With many IT departments relying on agile development and management principles to drive this transformation, fluid operations at the speed required without a continuously available service layer are not simply possible.

As cloud, mobile, social and big data analytics technologies all now collide, the requirement for service is escalated by an order of magnitude.

But driving service access towards a point of continuous service via self-services is not without its challenges. As analysts have pointed out, many firms will have some automation capabilities in place already and some of these will be service related elements. We know that point tools for automation are inadequate against the challenge of transformation that faces us now. This means that a more complete and unified platform for uber orchestration is needed.

A variety of different tools and systems in the operations management tool chain are already existing, but bringing them all online in an orchestrated fashion to achieve specific release and deployment targets requires a total platform approach.

Modern firms exist in operations environment where regular updates occur on a daily basis. As these business models now increasingly automate their workflows, data flows and process flows, there is an undeniable argument for a more automated and orchestrated continuous service or uber orchestration layer to support all orchestration and self-service needs.

Ralf Paschen, Senior Director Worldwide Product and Solution Marketing, Automic Software

