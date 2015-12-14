Microsoft apologizes to OneDrive users, offers extra space

Late last week Microsoft has apologized to OneDrive users that have lost their free 15GB/30GB of space on its cloud service, offering the chance to keep the gigabytes without additional compensation.

The Redmond company has decided to go for such a move after receiving more than 72.000 user requests for the return of the cloud space. Last month, Microsoft announced it will terminate the unlimited OneDrive space for Office365 users, and some 15-30GB of free space for all others.

“In November we made a business decision to reduce storage limits for OneDrive. Since then, we’ve heard clearly from our Windows and OneDrive fans about the frustration and disappointment we have caused. We realize the announcement came across as blaming customers for using our product. For this, we are truly sorry and would like to apologize to the community,” said Microsoft’s Douglas Pearce.

Together with the apology, Microsoft has offered current OneDrive users to keep their free storage on the cloud (which varies between 15 and 30GB).

All OneDrive users need to do in order to keep their free gigabytes is to click on this link before January ends. If they don’t their space will be limited to 5GB, which will be a new standard for all other users of the service.

Pearce also assured that non-business Office 365 subscribers - Home, Personal, or University, would receive 1TB of storage. The company, however, isn't bringing back the 100GB and 200GB OneDrive storage plans. And the "unlimited" OneDrive storage tier is also not making a return.