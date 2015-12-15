IBM is bringing its Watson supercomputer to IoT

IBM has announced today it is bringing the power of its Watson supercomputer to the Internet of Things, in a bid to extend the power of cognitive computing to the billions of connected devices, sensors and systems that comprise the IoT.

At the same time, the company announced that the new initiative, the Watson Internet of Things, will be headquartered in Munich, Germany. The facility will serve as the first European Watson innovation super centre, built to drive collaboration between IBM experts and clients. This will be complemented by eight Watson IoT Client Experience Centres spread across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

“The Internet of Things will soon be the largest single source of data on the planet, yet almost 90 per cent of that data is never acted upon,” said Harriet Green, general manager, Watson IoT and Education. “With its unique abilities to sense, reason and learn, Watson opens the door for enterprises, governments and individuals to finally harness this real-time data, compare it with historical data sets and deep reservoirs of accumulated knowledge, and then find unexpected correlations that generate new insights to benefit business and society alike.”

IBM is making four families of Watson API services available as part of a new IBM Watson IoT Analytics offering, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) API Family, Machine Learning Watson API Family, The Video and Image Analytics API Family and the Text Analytics API Family.

In a same announcement, IBM said that Siemens Building Technologies is teaming up to bring innovation to the “digitalization of buildings”. Siemens is working to bring advanced analytics capabilities together with IBM’s IoT solutions to advance their Navigator platform for energy management and sustainability.