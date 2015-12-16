Business communication to change in 2016 - here's how

Next year will be a transformative one for enterprise communications, a new research by Azzurri Communications has found. This will be particularly visible in mobility models, telephony set-ups and reliance on collaboration tools.

Examining the views of enterprises from a survey of 150 IT decision-makers in the UK, it was unveiled that almost all enterprises have deployed at least one collaboration tool (93 per cent) and most (69 per cent) have deployed more than one and 29 per cent have deployed four or more.

Azzurri believes this will grow more, as another 41 per cent of enterprises plan on increasing their investment in collaboration tools next year.

Phone-based conferencing services, enterprise social networking and presence and IM tools are due to enjoy the greatest rise.

Almost half of enterprises (48 per cent) will change their telephony set-ups in 2016, moving to Unified Communications (UC), the survey finds. This is driven by high maintenance costs (55 per cent) and frustrating inflexibility (55 per cent). Of those currently using traditional PBX telephony, only a third will continue to do so in 2016.

But 2016 is not only the year for UC – it is also the year for cloud. On-site UC deployments will drop by more than third in the next 12 months, while cloud-based UC deployments will soar from 6 per cent of all UC to 28 per cent.

BYOD currently accounts for 33 per cent of UK enterprises’ mobility models, with the remainder using company-provided devices for either solely business use or both business and personal use. Only 12 per cent of enterprises will continue with BYOD in 2016, mirroring the preferences of employees.

“It is clear that there is very little support from employees for BYOD, and not much more from CIOs,” comments Rufus Grig, CTO of Azzurri Communications. “In three years it has gone from ‘next big thing’ to a minority pre-occupation, with both employees and business preferring company-provided devices. We suspect that among the many reasons for this, employees wanting to focus on work-life balance and increasing allegiance to specific smartphone brands coupled with enterprise CIOs’ frustrations with the drain on their IT team’s time and the cost of supporting multiple platforms means that BYOD will become a marginal operating model for mobile devices in the enterprise.”