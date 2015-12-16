Mobile apps are 'fundamentally changing how business is done'

Enterprises and public sector organizations are now focusing their efforts on building and deploying custom-built mobile apps for workers, and they’re doing so with increased frequency.

The mobile application management (MAM) and security company Apperian today released its newest research – Deploying Mobile Apps That Matter: 2015 Enterprise Mobile App Trend Report – to benchmark enterprise mobility trends.

The in-depth study analysed app data from nearly two million enterprise app deployments across hundreds of thousands of enterprise users, and says companies with enterprise mobility initiatives have one or more transformative apps streamlining core business processes and deliver mobile apps to both internal and extended enterprise users. Those include contracted workers, business partners, and dealers.

“Our research revealed some unexpected, yet actionable insights,” said Mark Lorion, Chief Marketing Officer at Apperian. “While there are examples of successful apps deployed across entire enterprises, we’ve seen some remarkably innovative apps that are fundamentally changing how business is done – even when only one or two apps are deployed to smaller organizations or single teams. We’ve captured key enterprise mobility trends and are excited to share best practices gleaned from our research.”

Key findings from the 2015 Enterprise Mobile App Trend Report include:

Organizations Are Developing Portfolios of Mobile Apps to Serve Their Workforce

Once an enterprise mobile app program is launched, apps proliferate – in the study, the mean number of apps companies have deployed is up to nearly 35, while the median number is 13. The difference indicates some companies have very large app portfolios – upwards of 100 apps.

The report highlights insights from companies who are deploying as many as several hundred mobile apps across the organization as well as ones with under five apps in their portfolios.

The report also shows that the number of apps deployed is not the leading indicator of an organization’s success, with examples of one or two apps delivering demonstrable business impact and changing how a critical business function is performed.

Technology Organizations Lead in Number of Enterprise Mobile Apps Deployed

Technology companies, such as semiconductor and computer hardware providers, have the largest number of apps deployed and account for 25 percent of companies with enterprise mobility programs analysed in Apperian’s study.

IT Services and Consulting organizations were second with 11.1 percent of total apps deployed, followed by Public Sector (11 percent) and Financial Services (8.4 percent), Healthcare (7.4 percent), Communications (6.3 percent) and others.

Enterprise Mobile Apps Tend to Be Function - Rather Than Industry-Related or Company-Wide

The majority of enterprise apps are developed for mobile-oriented business roles, such as Sales and Marketing (17.7 percent) and Field Services (15.3 percent), followed by company-wide apps that bring utility to the majority of workers: HR (14 percent), Office Productivity (11.8 percent) and IT Utilities (11.5 percent).

The published report highlights specific apps in each category and additional details on what functionality those custom apps are delivering.

The single most frequently downloaded custom app across the entire study is an expense management app, used by a multi-national bank, with nearly 36 thousand downloads.

The report also explains the best practices which, when followed, lead to successful enterprise mobility projects. You can find the report on this link.