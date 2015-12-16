New endpoint solution secures public cloud for government users

Use of the public cloud is on the increase but in some sectors such as government agencies is being held back by security concerns.

Data protection specialist Druva is announcing that it's launching a new endpoint solution that is Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) compliant.

Druva is incorporating both device level FIPS-validated encryption modules for the secure transmission of data and also using AWS GovCloud FIPS-enabled endpoints and storage, simplifying the data protection process for organisations that need to adhere to the FIPS standard. In addition, the solution ensures government agencies and contractors that must adhere to the FIPS 140-2 encryption standard now have the ability to meet the technology requirements for running sensitive workloads in the cloud.

"We've seen a sharp increase in interest from government agencies and contractors for endpoint data protection in the cloud as part of the US government’s cloud-first initiative. Public cloud environments like Amazon's GovCloud have been a huge step in the right direction, but the lack of software vendors meeting their unique data processing requirements has created barriers to adoption," says Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva. "By bringing together GovCloud with FIPS support, Druva becomes the first data protection and governance solution that can be utilised by these organisations, ensuring they meet the standards set forth by NIST".

Government agencies often face problems surrounding a lack of FIPS support when trying to move to the cloud. FIPS support must exist throughout the cloud environment at the infrastructure level through to the application level. By combining AWS GovCloud, a specialised instance of Amazon’s cloud services that is FedRAMP and FIPS-compliant, with Druva's added FIPS support for its flagship inSync product, organisations can now ensure end-to-end compliance.

