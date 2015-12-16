Nuance to bring Siri's voice control to both apps and hardware

Voice control has gained a lot of usability since the advent of smartphones and it now allows users to search, make calls, dictate messages and even change settings on their devices. As a feature it is embedded deep within Apple's iOS, Google's Android OS and now even in Microsoft's Windows 10.

However, operating systems are much more likely to take advantage of voice control than the apps users have installed on their devices. The company behind Siri's language detection and Samsung's S Voice, Nuance, wants to heavily incorporate voice control into both apps and hardware. To do so the company has created a new tool called Nuance Mix to allow developers to easily add natural voice control to their apps.

Developers will be able to use Nuance Mix to specify which voice commands users can use in their app. The software will then be able to associate multiple forms of a command with a specific action. During the process of setting up a command, developers will be required to submit 15 to 20 different variations of a voice command. Nuance Mix's software will be able to perform the same action even if a user issues their command with different words or sentence structure. This will also help the software to come up with its own alternatives and to continue to learn using the data received from real world usage.

Nuance is expanding beyond apps and its software will work with hardware too. The company is aiming to bring voice control to Smart Home and Internet of Things devices as well. Smartphones are the primary way in which users currently control these devices but the company sees voice control as a more convenient and intuitive way for consumers to interact with their smart appliances.

The beta for Nuance Mix begins today and developers will be able to try out the software with their apps and hardware before its official release. In order to attract developers at both large and small companies, Nuance will be pricing their software using a sliding scale approach.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Annette Shaff