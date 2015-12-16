Salesforce and Box team up to boost enterprise productivity

Salesforce and Box have announced a partnership that aims to enable closer business collaboration and greater productivity.

The two companies have announced Salesforce Files Connect for Box to help businesses access files securely and Box SDK for Salesforce to assist the software development cycle.

Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box, hopes that the two solutions will offer businesses a range of benefits.

“Solutions from Box and Salesforce are helping enterprises move to the cloud, scale their business, and deepen their relationships with customers, partners and developers,” he said. “We’re incredibly excited to expand into the next phase of innovation with Salesforce and deliver new tools that allow joint customers to leverage the content they work with on a regular basis in Box, directly from Salesforce.”

Salesforce Files Connect for Box enables Box users to search for and access files across any device without leaving the Salesforce platform. This allows the security and access permissions of the original file to be maintained, enabling business collaboration to take place without being hampered by security concerns.

Box SDK for Salesforce, on the other hand, is a developer toolkit that allows software engineers to easily embed Box content management functionality. This could be used to access Box content for specialised industries, such as healthcare, using a custom app.

While Box SDK for Salesforce is currently available free-of-charge on Github, Salesforce Files Connect for Box is not generally available until summer 2016. It is currently being trialed with select customers and pricing is yet to be announced.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/woaiss