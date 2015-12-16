Tired of playing archeologist? Make digging for the cause of service outages a thing of the past

More than simply annoying, severe service outages create a negative experience posing substantial financial risk to organisations. Being on the IT team remediating the service can be stressful, setting off a series of activities that demand time and effort that could have been used for proactive projects.

To find out exactly why service outages are such a pain point for IT organisations, we conducted a survey of nearly 1,000 IT leaders to shed light on what was happening behind the scenes.

Here’s what we found:

Pinpointing the root cause of the issue is the hardest part of rectifying an outage (67 per cent)

8 in 10 companies today are not mapping their services or only doing it manually, which makes finding the impacted services harder to locate and remediate.

60 per cent of the respondents are not automating any remediation steps

In light of the ever-expanding IT universe — more devices and growing compute demands – I’d argue that this is far from sustainable or even sane. It poses risk to the organisations and strain on already overworked IT teams.

IT teams need to stop playing archeologist, digging for the root cause of service outages and trying to piece together a solution. Just like Indiana Jones, there’s too much drama in the search. Manual techniques need to become a relic of the past.

By connecting information about IT infrastructure with a service management system, IT teams can effectively and swiftly remediate the issues causing those service outages.

The new ServiceWatch family – unveiled today– is the industry’s first fully integrated, cloud-based system that can efficiently determine the root cause of service issues, identify business impact and automate restoration of the service. This is the “service-aware” strategy that defines ServiceNow’s approach to the $10 billion-plus IT operations management market.

Organisations globally are seeing the value of our IT operations management solutions:

“Qualcomm’s business moves at a fast pace – we can’t afford to have business services go down, and worse, not get them up and running quickly once an issue occurs," said Dave Lindgren, senior director, IT, at Qualcomm. “With ServiceWatch we can assess the importance and impact of disruptions to ensure the continuity of services to Qualcomm’s business."

For Zillow, the real estate giant, ServiceNow reduces thousands of events to less than 100 incidents, and then automatically closes the majority of these as it receives subsequent clear events. The Tier 1 team easily triages the remaining incidents using ServiceNow’s event management dashboard – deciding whether they need to work on specific incidents or assign them out to other teams.

The clear way for IT teams to escape the treadmill of inefficient, manual tasks - such as mapping their infrastructure - is to unify their activities and operations on a common platform. With a consistent services discipline based on one source of truth, IT teams can drive new levels of productivity to their businesses. This is true for remediating service outages as well as for the ever expanding IT service universe. I think it’s the legendary holy grail for IT, without the drama.

Kevin Murray, Senior Director of Product Marketing at ServiceNow

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Stock-Asso