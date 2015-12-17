Enterprise mobility will lead IT investments in 2016

According to a new report from Harris Poll announced today, enterprise mobility will top IT investments in 2016. The survey reveals that more than 90 per cent of IT Decision Makers (ITDMs) see enterprise mobility as the critical function for customer engagement, competitiveness and operational productivity in 2016.

Additionally, nearly three in four (73 per cent) respondents indicate that they intend to mobilise their whole organisation.

The online survey, which fielded 306 ITDMs to understand the technology outlook for 2016, defined enterprise mobility as business applications and data that are seamlessly accessible anywhere regardless of location on desktops or mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and wearables. The survey revealed that 87 per cent of ITDM respondents’ reported enterprise mobility as critical to their company's profitability.

Matt Calkins, president and CEO of Appian said, "Companies are shifting their focus from mobile applications to full enterprise mobility. IT professionals understand that a strategic focus on mobile apps will fail to deliver the full digital transformation that must occur within the enterprise."

The key industries most likely to adopt enterprise mobility in 2016 were found to be telecommunications (40 per cent), financial services (36 per cent), manufacturing (34 per cent), energy and utilities (32 per cent), healthcare / pharmaceutical (32 per cent), transportation (32 per cent) and retail (31 per cent).

In addition to the overall findings, an overwhelming majority (92 per cent) of respondents agree that new approaches are required to mobilising an entire enterprise, with approximately 85 per cent agreeing that custom software applications are key drivers.

Moreover, the top drivers for custom applications are: Efficiency (56 per cent), security (53 per cent) and speed (48 per cent); about four in ten respondents also reported operational productivity and customer engagement (37 per cent) as their top drivers.

However, there were also concerns with nearly all ITDMs (95 per cent) citing obstacles and technical challenges for achieving full enterprise mobility in 2016. Of those, 64 per cent cited agility, speed and security as the major concerns.

Image source: Shutterstock/Pressmaster