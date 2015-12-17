Google enables in-app purchases for Android Pay to catch up with Apple

Alphabet will allow in-app purchases using Android Pay starting from today. This new feature will help the platform catch up to Apple Pay which has allowed in-app purchases from its initial launch almost a year ago.

Android Pay is the successor to Google Wallet which was the company's former digital payment platform. This rebranded version of the service has focused heavily on allowing and encouraging users to use the NFC chips in their Android phones to make purchases at retail stores and shops. With a quick tap, Android Pay users can make a purchase using the credit cards and bank cards they have stored with the payment system.

The inclusion of in-app payments to Android Pay will be beneficial to both online businesses and Android users. Developers will be able to add an Android Pay logo to their sites and online shops letting users know they support the payment system. Consumers will benefit by being able to make purchases with a single tap when shopping online just as they are able to do in the real world using Android Pay. The checkout experience will be much more simple and pleasant for those using the service which should in turn lead to more sales for companies and a greater feeling of customer satisfaction.

Samsung also recently announced its own digital payment platform called Samsung Pay. The company has an advantage over Android Pay and Apple Pay because it has been able to implement new patented technology that allows check out terminals that are lacking NFC support to use the service. Samsung's newest phones are able to send their credit card information to these terminals in situations where Android and Apple's payment platforms would be unusable.

As digital payment platforms become easier to use and implement they are much more enticing to the end user. Android Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay are all relatively new and any additional features that can be added to one of these platforms could help them succeed and capture more of this fledgling market.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / gpointstudio