How technology is killing impulse buying

Technology changes every aspect of our lives, shopping included, but just how much change we can expect in the short term is interesting.

According to retail experts at Fujitsu America IT products and services provider, 50 per cent of retail will be automated by 2020. Enterprise technology, combined with big data gathered from mobile platforms, social media, smart sensors and location-based services will be the main catalyst of these changes.

Retailers will use the new technology to better interact with their customers.

"Retail technology is changing significantly to respond to a more empowered, technologically-savvy shopper, and retailers without a multi-connected, multi-channel strategy will fall behind if they make the cut at all," states Marc Janssens, executive vice president of Retail at Fujitsu America, Inc. "Today's shopper expects a seamless experience whether in-store, online or using an app, and Fujitsu is dedicated to integrating these platforms to create a synchronized experience for both the retailer and the consumer,” Phys.org cites him saying.

The new technology will create a more focused shopper, the report says – impulse buying could very much become a thing of the past, with shoppers using mobile phones and computers to research prices and cherry-pick promotions.

These devices will offer order management, social interaction and smart services management to perfect communication between the retailer and the consumer, making the employee’s task automated and the role of sales associate transformed.

All of this will allow the company to focus more on building a relationship with its shoppers to drive sales.