Hybrid cloud: A real business puzzle

The Bunker, which is a trusted authority for outsourced infrastructure and data storage, has published a new report providing insight into hybrid cloud adoption - the situation where companies have on-premise as well as cloud sources for software, storage and compute facilities.

The key factors that the report addresses are whether cloud migrations, for enterprises and large SMEs are actually successful or not. The report challenges, CIOs and IT decision-makers to face several of the obstacles when setting and executing their vision for hybrid cloud.

The hybrid cloud conundrum, and it is a major puzzle for enterprise - whether to go to the cloud or host on-premises data centres - is a real dilemma. The problem actually is based on extensive research by Vanson Bourne, which interviewed 100 IT decision-makers, in order to construct the report. In addition, the data from private enterprise organisations (1,000+ employees) in the UK made up the source of their report.

The key findings are:

90 per cent of organisations are currently implementing some kind of hybrid cloud infrastructure; while 96 per cent expect to migrate applications or data to cloud Infrastructure within the next 5 years.

Almost 60 per cent of organisations implementing hybrid cloud are doing so to realise greater cost efficiency, flexibility and scalability; with 40 per cent looking to lower total cost of ownership (TCO); and 38 per cent transitioning from a Capex to Opex model.

55 per cent identify a mixture of in-house and outsourced IT infrastructure using private and/or public cloud, either on-premise and/or off-premise where appropriate as their ideal model for future IT service delivery.

Phil Bindley, CTO at The Bunker, said: “The business benefits of Cloud technologies may be compelling, but organisations continue to struggle when it comes to delivering on them.

"Whilst it is clear CIOs and IT decision-makers recognise the importance of aligning IT and business strategy, our research shows that many are unable to translate into technology what the business is trying to achieve."

The full report is available to download here.