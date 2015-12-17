The Chinese government to get a custom Windows 10 OS

Microsoft has signed an important deal with the Chinese government, one which will see the American company deploy its latest operating system directly to the government agencies.

The Verge has reported how the Redmond-based software company will deploy a customized version of Windows 10 to the Chinese government through a newly-formed company called C&M Technologies.

The company is still subject to regulatory approval.

Microsoft said the joint venture will license, deploy, manage and optimize a custom version of the operating system for government agencies. In addition to government agencies, it will serve "state-owned enterprises in key infrastructure fields such as energy, telecommunications, and transportation."

All the necessary support, patches and updates will be handled by C&M Technologies, as the exclusive licensor of the custom Windows 10. It will also take feedback on exactly what future versions of the operating system will need. Microsoft, on the other hand, gets an important foothold in one of the biggest markets in the world. Prior to the agreement, Microsoft has already made deals with other Chinese companies such as Lenovo, Tencent and Xiaomi.

“We will maintain ownership of the core Windows 10 technology while working, as we’ve always done, to allow customers and partners to build components that plug into our platform,” Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi wrote in a blog post announcing the deal. "We’ll continue to keep Windows 10 secure and sustain our strong privacy standards, while recognizing that public sector solutions may differ from technology offered to private sector enterprises and consumers around the world.”