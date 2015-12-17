All IT pro’s want for Christmas is storage

A survey commissioned by X-IO Technologies reveals that almost half of IT professionals (48 per cent) do not believe their current storage array would work with the next generation of storage media

Furthermore, more than a half (57 per cent) of IT professionals expect that their budgets are going to shrink or at the very least stay the same in 2016. This may indicate that any further changes to their storage requirements, especially in the wake of the IOT hype and big data explosion might not find a budget.

The survey, carried out by X-IO Technologies in October 2015, asked 300 IT professional respondents about their current and future storage requirements.

“The survey reveals the confusion that businesses are experiencing over the ever-changing storage market.” said Gavin McLaughlin VP at X-IO Technologies, “What is clear, is that companies do not have the budget to keep changing their storage arrays in an attempt to second guess the market. We’ve deliberately engineered all of our products to give companies flexibility in both media choice and implementation (SAN or SDS) methodologies. It’s also important to us to let our customers change their minds later down the line.”

This lack of priority to company storage budgets leaves businesses with severe storage challenges – especially now with Big Data and the IoT having such prime importance - such as consistent write I.O performance, moving data to the cloud and choosing between SAN and software-defined.

Other key findings include that 43 per cent of IT users need improved storage performance in 2016, 39 per cent want to increase storage capacity in 2016 and 48 per cent of respondents agreed that the storage they invested in 5 years ago, was barely fit for purpose now.

Image source: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia