Apple names a COO after four years

After more than four years of being unoccupied, the Chief Operating Officer position at Apple has finally been given to someone.

That someone is Jeff Williams, who has been at Apple since 1998, and has, since 2010, overseen Apple’s entire supply chain.

Apple has made the announcement on Thursday, adding that Johny Srouji is joining Apple’s executive team as senior vice president for Hardware Technologies, while Phil Schiller, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, will now lead the revolutionary App Store across all Apple platforms.

Apple also announced that Tor Myhren will join Apple in the first calendar quarter of 2016 as vice president of Marketing Communications, reporting to CEO Tim Cook.

Jeff Williams joined Apple in 1998 as head of worldwide procurement and in 2004 he was named vice president of Operations. Since 2010 he has overseen Apple’s entire supply chain, service and support, and the social responsibility initiatives which protect more than one million workers worldwide.

“Jeff played a key role in Apple’s entry into the mobile phone market with the launch of iPhone, and he continues to supervise development of Apple’s first wearable product, Apple Watch,” it said in a press release announcing the changes.

“We are fortunate to have incredible depth and breadth of talent across Apple’s executive team. As we come to the end of the year, we’re recognizing the contributions already being made by two key executives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Jeff is hands-down the best operations executive I’ve ever worked with, and Johny’s team delivers world-class silicon designs which enable new innovations in our products year after year.”