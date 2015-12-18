How to recruit the Jedi Knights to your business

What is your mission?

The fate of the galaxy or perhaps the fate of your business can rest on making the right decision when it comes to hiring your Jedi Knights. Getting the recruitment of your Jedi force is critical to accelerate the growth of your business. However, get this element of your business strategy wrong and you could find great disturbance in your force.

It is important you think in detail about the kind of people who would be a good fit for your current team and company culture. To ensure you recruit the right people for your team you need to be very clear about the direction your business is going in to make sure everyone is pulling in the same direction.

You need to keep these two important aspects in mind at every stage of the recruitment process and rate candidates based on how they will fit with your future business strategy and current employees.

Do you need Yoda or a Wookiee?

Do you need someone with a tremendous amount of knowledge and wisdom to guide your teams to victory? Or do you need someone who is going to co-pilot you to success?

It sounds obvious but it is surprising how many businesses do not write a detailed job description for the role they are looking to fill. It’s important that you start with the problem, every person you recruit should be recruited to your business to solve a problem, are you looking for an SEO consultant to support your marketing team and drive sales leads from your website? Or do you recognise the operational side of your business isn’t efficient and your need someone to put in place some strategic direction?

The job description should cover off exactly what the person will be required to do and how their role fits into the rest of the business, it should include the elements they will be responsible for and what they will be expected to do, whether it's managing a team or driving growth and strategy. It should also detail the skills and knowledge they will need to be able to do the job effectively.

You can then use this detail to form an evaluation criteria list that you can assess each candidate against.

It’s also wise to communicate the details of the job description to all candidates at every stage of the process, in the job advert, the interview and throughout any interaction with candidates to make sure they know what is expected of them.

Interviews “become more powerful than you could possibly imagine”

Although informal interviews often allow candidates to relax and showcase their best qualities it is important that there is some structure, formal evaluation and consistency in this stage of the recruitment process.

It’s good to have a set list of questions that you can ask to each candidate and a scorecard system based on your evaluation criteria so you can assess people on the same playing field, knowledge, skills and cultural fit.

If you’re lucky enough to have a candidate with the knowledge of Yoda but the cultural fit of the Emperor then a criteria scorecard can help you make a difficult decision.

It’s also wise to have more than one stage to an interview process so you can involve other people to ask different questions and give a different perspective on the candidate. These could be based on scenarios candidates have previously encountered and how they handled them or you might want to delve into their future plans and ambitions to see if they fit with your plans to expand your business.

May your force work with you

It’s good to remember that recruitment is a two way thing; you are selling the job to the candidates as much as they are selling themselves to you.

Remember to be honest and transparent about your business because you certainly don’t want to be putting perfect candidates off only to watch them turn to the dark side and start working for one of your competitors.

Michelle Hughes, Digital Marketing Consultant, Applause IT

Article originally featured on the Applause IT blog: http://www.applauseit.co.uk/blog/how-to-recruit-the-jedi-knights-to-your-business/