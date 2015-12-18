New and improved Netflix app hits Windows Store

The Windows Store has become richer for another new app, one which will probably make a lot of movie and TV fans happy.

As it announced on the Windows blog, the operating system's store now offers a new and improved Netflix app. Building up from Windows 8, the new app is a universal one, meaning it will work across PCs, tablets and phones. The ‘phones’ part is not quite done yet, as the mobile version of the OS is still in development.

The desktop variant is rolling out this week for all supported countries. A full list of country availability is located here.

“Everything from the sign-in screen to the Netflix browsing experience has been updated to make it smoother, more responsive and overall easier to use on Windows 10”, the blog post says.

The biggest change, however, the new app features is in the user interface. “The browse experience supports vertical scrolling for categories and horizontal scrolling for items within a category, delivering the optimal navigation model to help you easily find the content you want”, the company said in the blog post.

The design of the details pages has also been updated.

In the backend, Netflix uses Facebook React Javascript library and the same HTML5video playback that it delivers to many modern browsers.

It will also feature the virtual assistant Cortana, allowing you to control the app via voice. You can issue commands like “Cortana, launch Netflix” or “Netflix, find ‘House of Cards.’” Other Cortana commands include “Netflix Search ‘House of Cards’”, “Netflix Look for ‘House of Cards’” and more.

You can download the new app on this link.