Windows 10 Mobile upgrade postponed again

If you were hoping you'd upgrade your Windows 8 phone to Windows 10 any time soon, I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news – but you'll have to show some more patience.

ZDNet has reported how the coming over-the-air update for existing Windows Phone users to Windows 10 Mobile is now going to start in early 2016, citing a statement from a Microsoft spokesperson:

"This November we introduced Windows 10 to phones including brand new features such as Continuum and Universal Windows Apps with the introduction of the Lumia 950 and 950 XL. The Windows 10 Mobile upgrade will begin rolling out early next year to select existing Windows 8 and 8.1 phones."

The company didn’t go into much detail over why the update has been postponed, but this isn’t the first time Windows 10 for phones was pushed back a bit. An exact date of when the update will start was not provided.

The operating system for mobile phones is already available on the Lumia 950 and the Lumia 950 XL devices, but for those wanting to update their machines – they’ll have to wait a tad bit longer.

The list of Windows Phone devices to be updated first has also not yet been released.

Microsoft has released its new operating system, Windows 10, last summer, featuring the digital assistant Cortana and Universal Windows Apps – which should work across the desktop, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

According to the latest information, released at the end of November, Windows 10 is now being used by more than 110 million people worldwide.