2016 will be a great year for technology, Samsung believes

As 2015 draws to a close, everyone has their eyes wide open, looking towards the future. Among those giving their predictions and expectations for 2016 is Samsung, the South Korean tech giant.

Camille Hammerer, Head of Samsung’s London based Design & Innovation Centre's (SDE) Trend Experience lab, and Felix Heck, Head of Office at Samsung Design Europe (SDE), believe the bigger penetration of high-speed internet and new technologies will not only shape our future, but also completely change the way we perceive technology.

So, for example, they predict something they call the 'tactile internet ' – the touchable internet.

“2016 will see the beginning of a shift towards more emotive, immersive and sensorial technology. This is what we call smart empathy,” comments Camille Hammerer, Head of SDE’s Trend Experience lab. “Buoyed by innovations in virtual reality, we are now on the cusp of a fundamental shift in consumers’ expectations of their interactions with technology, from objects that serve a particular purpose or function to genuinely smart products and services that seamlessly integrate with day-to-day life and amplify and enhance our everyday experiences in new and meaningful ways.”

Another prediction is called the phygital dimension – a merging of the physical and the digital world.

Smart devices will also change our world.

“Driverless cars are no longer the stuff of science fiction, but are bringing a very real promise of greater road safety and significantly reduced traffic,” said Camille Hammerer, Head of SDE’s Trend Experience lab. “We’re at the start of that journey now, but big corporate investment is speeding up the process. Earlier this month, Samsung announced that we are setting up a new team focusing specifically on automotive technology, including driverless innovation as well as in-car entertainment and navigation.”

It's no surprise that 2016 will have a lot of surprises for us.