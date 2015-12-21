CIOs, developers and the real-time data disconnect

According to the results of a new survey, 84 per cent of CIOs believe their organisation can analyse data in real-time, however, only 42 per cent of developers agree with that statement.

This difference of opinion is one of the findings of the study by in-memory data platform specialist VoltDB. Where 91 per cent of CIOs, IT managers and developers do agree is that real-time streaming data analysis can have a positive impact on their company's bottom line.

Other findings are that 48 per cent of developers believe the biggest obstacles to responding and acting in real time are budget and internal resource constraints, compared to only 18 per cent of CIOs that feel the same way.

Only 35 per cent of respondents define real-time as actions occurring in less than a second or in milliseconds, compared to 32 per cent of respondents that define it in minutes or lack a real-time standard altogether. In addition 56 per cent of respondents believe real-time streaming data applications have different requirements from big data applications.

"While there's increasing recognition that competitive advantage depends on how quickly you can use data to make your business smarter, more engaging, responsive and interactive, there's a gap in understanding how to effectively deploy the solutions that will have the most impact," says Peter Vescuso, vice president of marketing at VoltDB. "With the industry’s only purpose-built architecture for fast data, VoltDB powers mission-critical applications with new levels of features, functionality and performance, helping customers realise more value from the enormous amounts of live data entering their organisations".

More information on the results is available on the VoltDB blog and there's a summary of the findings in infographic form below.

Image Credit: watcharakun /Shutterstock