Disappointing sales of the iPad Pro in China

Apple has sold an alarmingly low amount of iPad Pro tablets, the media have reported on Monday. According to a piece by UK's Business Insider, a little over 49,000 iPad Pros were activated in China during the first month of sales.

The figures come from Beijing-based research firm TalkingData, and not from Apple.

In comparison, the iPad Air 2 shipped 557,000 units in the first four weeks of sales in China, while the iPad Mini 4 shipped some 100,000 units. In its defense, both units were cheaper than the iPad Pro, a 12.9-inch tablet costing $799 (£679) in the US.

Even though the figures might sound surprising, Business Insider believes the problem was in lousy shipping plans – a significant amount of customers have had to wait an additional four to five weeks to receive crucial accessories – the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

That has created an army of unsatisfied customers.

China is fast becoming one of Apple's biggest markets, generating the company over $13 billion (£8.7 billion) during the third quarter of 2015. That was up from $6 billion (£4 billion) during the same period in 2014.

The company has recently announced the launch of Apple Pay in the country with the start of next year, and its CEO, said in multiple occasions, how China is an extremely important market for the American tech giant.

He also recently said that the iPad Pro should, in fact, be a replacement for the PC, asking rethorically why anyone would buy a PC anymore.