How mobile OS usage changed over eight years

Eight years ago, Microsoft’s operating system was dominating the mobile world. Today, the number one name is Android.

Those are the results of a new report released recently by ClickSoftware. It used data from more than 200 of its global enterprise customers, data which it had acquired over an eight-year period.

According to the report, customers have moved away from predominantly using a Microsoft OS, to embracing Android, with 67 per cent choosing the latter now.

The report also found that while the functionality of smartphones is ever increasing, with 59 per cent of customers now using them, 14 per cent of customers still use specialist equipment such as rugged PDAs whilst mobile working.

Nearly half of enterprise businesses offer their employees a chance to bring their own device, and while the majority goes for smartphones, in the really heavy industries, rugged laptops are still the main thing.

Cloud technology is also proving to be a big disruptor with customers. In 2008 very few ClickSoftware customers employed a cloud solution. According to the latest data, over half (54 per cent) of customers are now using a cloud solution with Australia and New Zealand (93 per cent of customers) being the market with the highest adoption rates, followed by North America.

“Looking to the future, assuming trends will continue, organisations will increasingly rely on cloud technologies to give them the scalability and flexibility they need to deliver operational efficiency and optimised customer service. This will also be linked to the increase in the number of customers offering CYOD schemes and the growth in the use of mobile devices within the field service industry,” said Hannan Carmeli, President at ClickSoftware.