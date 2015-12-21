Priv sells well but may not save BlackBerry

BlackBerry's decision to adopt Google's Android OS for its latest smartphone, the BlackBerry Priv, has been met with positive reviews from critics and fans of the brand. It has also helped the company's bottom line significantly according to it's CEO John Chen.

Chen announced that BlackBerry has made $548 million during the fourth financial quarter of this year that ended on 28 Novemberh. This is an 11.8 per cent increase when compared to the firm's revenues from the month of October.

While Chen was reluctant to give outright sales numbers of the device, he mentioned that the Priv has had a successful launch. Since its launch, the handset has gone on to sell 700,000 units. This is impressive due to the Priv's rather high retail price of $699 and its performance issues. However, analysts predicted that the handset would sell more units than it did.

Some critics of the Priv noted how the demand for a physical keyboard has gone down significantly since BlackBerry's heyday as a phone manufacturer. The company has managed to combine the best of its software suite with Android in a way that feels natural and allows each one to compliment the other. For a first effort at designing an Android phone, BlackBerry has certainly gotten a lot of things right out of the gate.

The Priv is a very unique device and it will appeal to consumers who have moved on from BlackBerry but still remember what it meant to own and use one of the company's devices before Apple and Google transformed the mobile phone market.

But, it still might not be enough to save the company, which has been struggling to remain relevant for some time now.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Pieter Beens