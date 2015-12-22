Apple concerned over Snooper's charter

The American tech company Apple has called for the British government to change the investigatory powers bill, also known as the Snooper’s charter.

In a submission to the bill committee, which was released on Monday, according to The Guardian, Apple had expressed concerns over Snooper’s Charter, saying privacy of millions of law-abiding citizens should not be weakened because of a small number of people with crime on their mind.

Here’s what Apple said:

“We believe it would be wrong to weaken security for hundreds of millions of law-abiding customers so that it will also be weaker for the very few who pose a threat,” Apple said. “In this rapidly evolving cyber-threat environment, companies should remain free to implement strong encryption to protect customers”

“The creation of backdoors and intercept capabilities would weaken the protections built into Apple products and endanger all our customers. A key left under the doormat would not just be there for the good guys. The bad guys would find it too.”

Apple has also criticized another bill, which would allow the government to hack into people’s computers, and the tech companies should provide help.

“It would place businesses like Apple – whose relationship with customers is in part built on a sense of trust about how data will be handled – in a very difficult position,” Apple says.

“For the consumer in, say, Germany, this might represent hacking of their data by an Irish business on behalf of the UK state under a bulk warrant – activity which the provider is not even allowed to confirm or deny. Maintaining trust in such circumstances will be extremely difficult.”

Apple has been very vocal in its stance to protect its users’ data from the government.