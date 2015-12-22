BlackBerry CEO hints towards second Android smartphone in 2016

After launching the Priv smartphone in November, BlackBerry CEO John Chen has hinted the possibility of launching another Android phone in 2016, targeted for the mid-range market.

Chen had said that the company may launch another Android-powered phone, given positive reception of the Priv in the market. "There's a good chance," he said.

The smartphone maker has had its first quarter-to-quarter increase in two years and has also seen an uptake in demand for the Priv. Chen said that the recently-launched smartphone is currently available in four countries, and will land in 31 more markets in the next 3 months., but whether this will be enough to save the fledgling company remains to be seen.

To-date, rumours related to the upcoming Android smartphone - code-named Vienna - are limited. But images have been already leaked which shows a more traditional BlackBerry design - without the slider - for the upcoming phone. It is also reported to carry the Samsung's octa-core Exynos 7420 processor at 2.1GHz, according to a GFXBench listing.

While the upcoming phone is expected in 2016, there is no target launch date revealed as of yet. Moving forward, Chen also said that the company remains to focus on the high-end segment.

The CEO has also been in the news recently for criticising Apple's stance on privacy and arguing for backdoors.

Check out our BlackBerry Priv hub for everything that businesses need to know.