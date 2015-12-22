MS Office on phones via Continuum to require subscription

We reported earlier how Microsoft plans to offer its Office solutions for free on mobile devices, but also how its definition of "mobile” disappointed all those with a portable device sporting a display larger than 7 inches.

Now we have more details on how Office will be used.

Microsoft's corporate vice president for the Office team, Kirk Koenigsbauer, revealed recently that using apps such as Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote on a large screen via Continuum will require an Office 365 subscription.

Starting April 2016, there will be no free editing facilities on big screens via Continuum, Koenigsbauer has confirmed. “Editing in Word, Excel and PowerPoint with Continuum for phones will require an Office 365 subscription, but is available to try without Office 365 through March 31, 2016,” it says in the blog post.

Office Mobile will come pre-installed on the new Lumia 950, he added. Across Apple and Android, there have been some changes to Office, as well. ODF text, presentation and spreadsheet files support has been added. Right from Word, PowerPoint or Excel, you can now take a screen capture of any open app, and in Word, in addition to default citation options, you can now add custom citation styles from external sources, like BibWord, for the creation of bibliographies in additional formats.

Skype for Business is also available on Android devices, featuring a simplified UI, new dashboard, one-touch meeting join and full-screen video.

IT admins will also benefit from new support for additional security and authentication mechanisms like modern authentication and multi-factor authentication.