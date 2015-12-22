These are the biggest security threats for 2016

Predictions for 2016 keep coming in, and after Samsung who predicted wonderful things for the –coming year, Panda Security has offered a grimmer approach.

The security firm has taken a look at the biggest threats the technology industry will face in 2016 and basically says no one will be spared.

Malware will grow exponentially, the firm said, adding that in 2015 the number of new samples registered daily reached 230,000.

An increase in infections via JavaScript is predicted, as well as a surge in popularity of Powershell among cyber-criminals. Powershell is a tool included in Windows 10 that allows scripts with all types of functionalities to be executed.

Exploit Kits will still be used to target businesses, as they’re still the best solution which earns them most money. Android will remain the #1 target, being the mobile OS with the largest market share.

There will also be an increase in direct attacks through rootkit techniques, which allow the hackers to hide themselves from the operating system and security solutions.

Internet of Things will also be an important target, as the number of connected devices grows.

Payment platforms on mobile devices will be under scrutiny as cybercriminals looks to take advantage of them, as they could be easy ways for criminals to steal money directly.

“If any of the platforms becomes more popular compared to the others, it will be the first one to be looked at by the attackers as they search for weaknesses in its system”, said Luis Corrons, Technical Director of PandaLabs.

Cryptolockers, malware which encrypts files and asks for ransom in bitcoin will also play a major role.