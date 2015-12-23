Average connection speeds up 10 per cent in the UK

All European countries surveyed recently, experienced a quarterly increase in average connection speeds, with double digit gains being posted by Norway (15 per cent) and the UK (10 per cent). Year-over-year it was up by 21 per cent in the United Kingdom.

Those are the results of a new report by Akamai, the content delivery network.

Global average connection speed has increased slightly (0.2 per cent) to 5.1 Mbps from the second quarter, accounting for a 14 per cent increase year-over-year, the report said.

The Akamai’s Third Quarter, 2015 State of the Internet Report, based on data gathered from the Akamai Intelligent Platform, provides insight into key global statistics such as connection speeds, broadband adoption metrics, notable Internet disruptions, IPv4 exhaustion and IPv6 implementation.

Besides the global average connection speed increase, the report also says that 2015 saw the Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for North America completely exhaust its available inventory of IPv4 address space.

“The continued depletion of IPv4 space, in both North America and around the world, should further spur organizations to expand or accelerate their own IPv6 adoption, particularly as the cost of obtaining IPv4 address space may rise as scarcity increases,” said David Belson, editor of the State of the Internet Report.

South Korea had the top average connection speed at 20.5 Mbps, followed by Sweden (17.4 Mbps), Norway (16.4 Mbps) and Switzerland (16.2 Mbps).

European countries dominate the global top 10 country/region listing for 25 Mbps adoption, and also lead the world in IPv6 adoption.

The full Akamai report can be found on this link.