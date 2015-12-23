Google testing a feature to eliminate the password

Google is looking for a method to replace the old-fashioned password, and the company just might be on to something this time.

As a matter of fact, it is planning on using something that’s become an inseparable part of you long ago – your smartphone.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Google wants to completely remove the traditional password from the log-in equation. Instead, when you try to log into Google services, you’ll simply enter your email address and your phone will get a text asking if you want to log on. Answer “Yes”, and access will be granted.

Google is currently testing the feature with a small group of users, a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“We’ve invited a small group of users to help test a new way to sign-in to their Google accounts, no password required. ‘Pizza’, ‘password’ and ‘123456’—your days are numbered,” the spokesperson said.

Traditional password can be used as a back-up option, and if Google notices something unusual about the sign-in process, users may be asked to complete an extra step or two to verify their identity.

In the case your phone is lost or stolen, your screen lock or Touch ID on your smartphone will protect your private data, as the thief or unknown party will not be able to unlock your phone. Google also advises in the case of a lost device, you should sign into your account from another device and remove account access from the device you no longer have in your possession.

No word as to when (or if) Google plans to roll the feature out to all users.