Oracle acquires StackEngine and plans new Austin campus

Oracle has announced that it has acquired StackEngine a container operations platform for DevOps that is based in Austin, Texas.

Although no financials were disclosed on the deal, it has been revealed that all of StackEngine’s development team will be joining Oracle’s public cloud team.

A couple of industry veterans founded StackEngine just last year. In fact, it only emerged from stealth in October 2014 with a plan to operationalise Docker, the open source container system. While Docker has been a hot commodity for the last several years, StackEngine recognised that it lacked an administrative layer for IT pros to manage their containers.

Although it was possible to administer Docker containers with Chef or Puppet using scripts, StackEngine was hoping to provide a proper administrative console for Docker users that had been missing up to that point. The company had received $4.5 million over a couple of rounds of investment prior to the purchase.

This is just one of the latest Oracle acquisitions in the cloud field and on Tuesday Oracle announced plans to develop a new campus in Austin dedicated to develop its cloud portfolio.

The vice president of Oracle's cloud sales organisation, Oracle Direct, Scott Armour explained in the announcement that the location for the new campus was always going to be in Austin because Oracle already has "a high-performing employee base in the region, and the surrounding technology community is teeming with creative and innovative thinkers."

The company has promised to expand the Austin team by more than 50 per cent over the next few years with a focus on hiring recent university graduates and early-stage technical professionals.

"Our state-of-the-art campus will be designed to inspire, support and attract top talent - with a special focus on the needs of millennials," Armour wrote.