Microsoft Chief Marketing Officer hints revolutionary phone

Microsoft is doing something about its smartphones business and according to the company’s CMO, it is something revolutionary, shocking, breathtaking.

I’m not being cynical here, I’m just reporting, that’s the best part.

During the most recent Windows Weekly – a popular show with Mary Jo Foley – Chief marketing officer of Microsoft, Chris Capossela, dropped some hints that sent ripples through the internet.

“We need some sort of spiritual equivalent on the phone side that doesn’t just feel like it’s a phone for people who love Windows,” he said in that interview, according to Winbeta.org. “It’s got to be a phone where it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s a real shock or that’s a real breakthrough, and that’s going to make me (as a hypothetical Apple fan) pause before I buy my 17th iPhone.’ And we need time to actually go build that.”

So no, he didn’t exactly say what the company is building, or how long it is going to take it to build whatever it is that it’s building, but it’s going to be a “real breakthrough”. That is something Microsoft really needs at this moment. No one said it better than Mary Jo Foley, who asked Capossela to “give me something to hope for in the new year as a Windows Phone fan, Chris, because I’m abandoning hope.”

That ‘something breathtaking’ just might be the Surface Phone, and 2016 just might be a big year for Microsoft - if a revolutionary Windows 10 phone gets released, and Windows 10 continues on its path of success.