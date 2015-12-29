Everyone in the UK can now have a 2Mbps internet connection

Anyone and everyone in the UK can now have a 2Mbps broadband internet, the Department for Culture, Media and Sports has announced over the holidays. The good news were also followed by more good news regarding ultra-fast broadband.

According to the institution's press release issued on Sunday, almost nine out of ten UK homes are now able to get superfast internet speeds, up from 0 per cent in 2009.

"Our rollout of superfast broadband is one of the biggest and most challenging infrastructure projects undertaken by Government in recent times," said Digital Economy Minister Ed Vaizey.

"We need to keep the UK moving with the demands of the digital age, and our tremendous progress throughout 2015 has equipped businesses with the tools they need to grow, and homes with the technology to be part of our online global community."

UK's digital landscape has seen a 'dramatic' transformation in the past year, DCMS says, as a number of Government initiatives have provided a welcome boost to connectivity in hamlets, villages, towns and cities around the UK.

Around 55,000 small businesses in 50 cities across the UK were issued with a broadband internet connection voucher, with businesses benefitting from the scheme. The announcement says these businesses see, on average, a £1,300 per year increase in profits, with a new job being created for every four new connections.

"The rollout - the fastest one of its kind anywhere in the world - is currently expected to pass the 4 million milestone in Spring 2016,” it ends.