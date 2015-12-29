Images of the new Google Glass device pop up online

Google has kept its promise on not abandoning the Google Glass project altogether, as new images of the infamous wearable hardware emerge.

The media have reported on Tuesday how Google has filed a number of images of the new device to the Federal Communications Commission website. They show a new, foldable, design that will let owners store Glass in their pockets or cases like normal spectacles, as well as a manual for the device.

Images show two different models – one with the nose bridge to help the device stay on the owner's face, and one that seems fully foldable.

Google was one of the first major companies to enter the wearables game, when it released the first Google Glass back in 2012. The device went on sale to some people in 2013 and to everyone else in 2014, and after the initial hype, people soon started abandoning it.

The main reason was the video recording feature which many saw as an invasion of privacy and downright creepy. The public backlash was so powerful that it even forced Google to try and teach its users how not to be a "Glasshole”. Glorious pun, to be honest.

In January, Google pulled sales of the £1,000 original device, but said it would release a new version, focused on enterprise users, when it is ready.

A basic manual reveals that controls for the new Google Glass are similar to those of the previous version. However, it uses an improved Intel processor that will mean better battery life, and reportedly also has a slightly larger screen.