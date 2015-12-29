LattePanda - Windows 10 on a mini board for £45

We have all seen hobbyists and IoT developers working on computers on a board such as Raspberry and Arduino that run Linux, but now there is a full computer on a board that runs Windows 10.

This mighty processor board that costs from $69 (£45) boasts the power to do anything that a PC can. This means it can create Office documents, run HD videos and behave exactly like a home PC.

The brand name LattePanda comes pre-installed with a full edition of Windows 10, including powerful tools such as Visual Studio, NodeJS and Java. However it is the hardware where LattePanda excels as it features a quad-core 1.8Ghz processor, 2/4G RAM, 32/64 GB eMMC, WIFI, Bluetooth 4.0 and USB 3.0, plus onboard Arduino processor.

LattePanda is the most powerful computer for its size, compared to other OS-on-a-board products, making it ideal for robotics/IoT projects. You can easily design or upgrade projects by connecting several high resolution cameras or Kinect to give your robot its own eyes. What's more you can use it as a laptop replacement or as low cost regular windows computer.

LattePanda is also designed with an Arduino compatible processor, which means it even can help you to control and sense the physical world, which suits any potential IoT projects.

After all it's a powerful and portable (tiny) Windows 10 computer, you can embed it anywhere to collect and analyse data in real time.

With onboard WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0 and Ethernet connectivity, data transmission is already built in, so it can be deployed anywhere. The LattePanda will be ready for batch production and shipment to customers in February 2016.