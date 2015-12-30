Better AI, big data, faster computing: Microsoft's 2016 predictions

The end of a year is always the time when people look back at everything they had accomplished in the past 365 days, and look into the future with new hope of better days to come.

The American software giant, Redmond-based Microsoft, has given its predictions of what awaits us in 2016.

A total of 16 leaders and leading thinkers within its Technology and Research organisation have given 16 predictions of what we should look forward in 2016.

Machine learning, faster GPUs, cloud and big data, bioinformatics and high-performance computing are among the key technologies mentioned.

Among the more interesting predictions is one by Lili Cheng, Distinguished Engineer & General Manager, Microsoft Research NExT, about our conversations:

"Our online conversations will increasingly be mediated by conversation assistants who will help us laugh and be more productive,” she says. “This will lead us to question and blur the way we think about our computers, phones and our memories and relationships.”

Ten years into the future, kids will learn coding in schools and AI agents will play a central, trusted role in our lives. Jasmin Fisher, Senior Researcher, Microsoft Research Cambridge, UK, believes technology will aid us in improving our health and well-being next year, and even believes we will beat cancer in 10 years.

Those are just some of the predictions made by Microsoft’s experts for 2016, the entire list can be found on this link.