Google to replace Oracle's Java API with OpenJDK soon

Google has confirmed that its Android N mobile operating system, due at the end of next year, will use OpenJDK, the open-source Java Development Kit from Oracle, instead of the proprietary JDK currently in use.

The news was broken by VentureBeat, who quoted Google saying it was a logical step, as Open JDK is open-source, just as Android is an open-source platform.

“As an open-source platform, Android is built upon the collaboration of the open-source community,” a Google spokesperson told VentureBeat. “In our upcoming release of Android, we plan to move Android’s Java language libraries to an OpenJDK-based approach, creating a common code base for developers to build apps and services. Google has long worked with and contributed to the OpenJDK community, and we look forward to making even more contributions to the OpenJDK project in the future.”

For the average smartphone user, this doesn’t change much, as it (most likely) won’t affect the way we use our Android smartphones. For the companies involved, it means much, as this might be interpreted as Google’s way out in the battle with Oracle over Java.

VentureBeat has also sniffed the ‘massive legal narrative here’.

“When we asked Google why now, the company pointed to the release of Java 8 last year and the introduction of new language features such as lambdas,” the report says. “As such, Google wants to put more resources into OpenJDK where the team can have a bigger impact on new features and improvements. That’s the developer story Google is pitching in any case.”