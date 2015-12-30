Windows 10 on more than 200m devices

Windows 10 has been installed on more than 200 million devices, the media have reported on Wednesday, but the information is subject to interpretation.

The news comes from WinBeta, with the author Zac Bowden saying his sources from Microsoft told him the company's latest operating system is now installed on more than 200 million devices.

"200 million thanks to people upgrading for free, Windows Insiders testing new builds, and holiday buyers purchasing new PCs and tablets for their loved ones,” he writes, even though 200 million devices could also mean mobile phones, and even the recent Xbox One “New Experience” update, based on Windows 10.

On the other hand, Bowden says reaching the milestone is unsurprising: “when you factor in Microsoft pushing Windows 10 for free straight from the desktops of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users, it’s not all too surprising,” he says.

Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 10, was released five months ago, which means the OS has gotten 40 million new users every month. The American software giant wants to achieve a total of a billion installs in three years, leaving them only 800 million to go.

The operating system was both praised and criticised at the same time. It was praised for new innovative technology, such as the Cortana virtual assistant, and the new internet browser Edge, but was criticised for the collecting of private data.

While privacy advocates claimed Microsoft’s practice was invasive, the company said the data was gathered anonymously and is needed for the proper operating of Cortana.