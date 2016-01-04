Intel casts a wider net with new recruitment tactics

Intel's sales have historically come from the PC business, where it had a dominant position with its chips powering personal computers.

However, with mobile devices usurping the PC market, Intel has been forced into exploring new ways to grow its business. The path it has taken is to venture into other areas like chips for data centres and connected devices such as the Internet of Things, which requires new low power chips.

In order to facilitate this change, Intel has also been adapting its culture that is starting to show up more prominently these days: executive hires from outside the company.

Previously Intel hired from within, promoting from within its ranks but has lately shifted to sourcing and hiring executives from outside the company. The most notable of the high-profile external hire came in November when Dr. Venkata "Murthy" Renduchintala, the former co-president of Qualcomm's main chip unit, jumped ship to lead Intel's Client and Internet of Things (IoT) Businesses and Systems Architecture Group, a newly created unit that includes its PC, mobile, and IoT businesses.

That group alone represents more than two-thirds of the company's revenues, and makes Renduchintala a front-runner to one day take over from Krzanich as Intel's CEO.

Patrick Moorhead, Moor Insights & Strategy's principal analyst said, "Intel historically promoted most of its senior management from within but has recently shown an increase of pulling in folks from the outside,"

"Intel is taking a pragmatic approach in many of its newest areas where they are placing some people with the most experience in specific areas of expertise."

Image source: Shutterstock/Ken Wolter