Lenovo announces Thinkpad revamp at CES 2016

Lenovo has given its Thinkpad range of devices a facelift - as well as unveiling new Thinkpad X1 Notebooks and tablets - making the announcements at CES 2016 in Las Vegas.

All Thinkpad models will now boast improved performance and battery life thanks to Intel's sixth generation Skylake processor, with the exception of the Thinkpad 13 which comes with the choice of either a Windows or Chrome operating system.

The Thinkpad range now consists of the T460 series (which includes the slightly bigger T560), the Thinkpad 13 Notebook, the X260 and the 'L' series, made up of the L460 and L560.

All the specs can be found below:

T460: Features a 14-inch display, 32GB of memory, an Intel Core i7 processor and a 14-hour battery life. Prices start at £615.

T560: Features a 15.6-inch display which can be configured to a higher 3K resolution and two extra hours of battery life. Prices start at £655.

Thinkpad 13: Features a 13-inch display, an an Intel Skylake Core i5 processor16 GB of RAM and weighs just 1.04kg. Prices start at £303 for the Windows version and £270 for the Chrome OS option.

X260: Lenovo's most compact Notebook, weighing just 1.3kg and featuring a 12.5-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor 16GB of RAM and a 21-hour battery life. Prices start at £628.

L460 and L560: The 'L' series is part of Lenovo's budget range of laptops, with prices starting at £506 for the L460 and £527 for the L560, both of which will ship in February.

Head to the Lenovo website for more details on all of the laptops mentioned above and stay tuned for more updates from CES 2016.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.com / Julia Kuznetsova