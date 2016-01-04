Lenovo updates the MIIX 700 and Yoga 900 for business users

Lenovo has decided to relaunch the MIIX 700 tablet and the Yoga 900 convertible with added security to appeal to business consumers. The company is hoping to target users whose workplaces support the BYOD movement by offering Business Editions of these two devices.

The MIIX 700 Business Edition offers the portability of a tablet with a detachable keyboard which will entice users who prefer a physical keyboard. Lenovo has positioned the device as an alternative to Microsoft's Surface. The Business Edition of this device retains the design of the original version but now includes a TPM chipset to allow for enterprise-level security. It also has support for Intel's RealSense R200 3D camera.

This new model will be powered by Intel's Skylake Core m7 processor and will weigh 3.2 pounds at only .77 inches thick. It will have a 12-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 X 1440 with a brightness of 400nits. The table can be outfitted with up to 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. Handwriting input will also be supported using Lenovo's Active Pen technology. The MIIX 700 Business Edition will only be available through special order and will begin shipping in February. Unfortunately Lenovo has not released pricing information on this device yet.

The Yoga 900 Business Edition will also resemble its consumer version with a 360-degree hinge that allows the laptop to be oriented in four distinct modes: laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. It will have a 13.3 inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3200 x 1800 with a brightness of 300 nits. It will weigh 2.9 pounds and can have up to 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM. What sets the Business Edition apart from the consumer version of the Yoga 900 is support for TPM modules

The MIIX 700 and the Yoga 900 Business Editions are two of the many refreshed devices that Lenovo has announced at 2016's CES.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.com / Julia Kuznetsova