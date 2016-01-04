Zuckerberg wants to build a digital assistant using artificial intelligence

As 2016 has just begun, many Facebook users are posting their New Year's resolutions. Mark Zuckerberg is trying to out-do his previous resolutions this year by attempting to build his own personal assistant using artificial intelligence.

Zuckerberg's goal is to have his digital personal assistant run his home and offer assistance to him while he is working which is oddly reminiscent of Tony Stark's personal assistant Jarvis from the Ironman movies.

Zuckerberg aims to begin the project by familiarising himself with existing technology. Then he will focus on training his AI platform to better understand his voice. This will give it the ability to adjust many aspects of his home including the lighting, temperature, and background music via voice control. He also plans to teach his digital assistant to recognise his friends and family by their faces which will allow it to let them enter the house when they ring the doorbell. Zuckerberg also intends to use this technology at work to help him visualise data.

Zuckerberg's challenge could lead to breakthroughs in the real world application of artificial intelligence. He intends to write the necessary code for the project by himself and looks forward to sharing the insight and knowledge he gains as he makes progress.

Zuckerberg previously challenged himself to learn Mandarin and read two books a month in past years. This project is certainly more ambitious and it will be interesting to see how it develops over the coming months.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Kentoh