Customise your tablet with Lenovo's modular ThinkPad X1

If you've ever searched high and low for a tablet but found yourself unable to track down the perfect device, Lenovo may have the answer. Taking a leaf out of Google's Project Ara design handbook, Lenovo has unveiled the new customisable, modular ThinkPad X1 Tablet.

Powered by an Intel Core m7 processor and Windows 10, the tablet boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, but if this isn’t enough, there's a clip-on Productivity Module to ramp this up to 15 hours. This is the ThinkPad X1 Tablet's unique selling point - a series of modules that can be used to personalise, customise and tailor the device to specific needs.

At the moment, there are three modules available. In addition to the Productivity Module, there's also the 3D Imaging Module which adds a rear-facing Intel RealSense camera for 3D scanning and photography. For those who need to make presentations - this is a ThinkPad aimed at the corporate user, after all - the Presenter Module adds a pico projector and HDMI port.

The tablet features the iconic ThinkPad look, is just 0.3 inches thick, and weighs in at 1.75lbs. Add the keyboard, which snaps on Surface-style and offers three fixed typing angles, and this jumps to 2.4lbs, transforming the tablet into a laptop complete with the red TrackPoint nipple. As this is a tablet, the bundled stylus is both welcome and expected.

Lenovo points out that the ThinkPad X1 Tablet "features a removable rear panel for serviceability and upgrades".

The tablet is set to launch in February priced at $899, and the Productivity Module will have a $149 price tag. The Projector Module will cost $279, the 3D Imaging Module $149, and these will be available from May

Check out the video above to see what the ThinkPad X1 Tablet has to offer.