HP bolsters EliteBook range with thinnest and lightest laptops ever

As business becomes ever more mobile and employees' work lives become ever more entwined with their personal lives, it has never been more important for work devices to look good as well as have a high level of performance.

HP Inc. has today announced new additions to its range of business-focused Notebooks, including its thinnest and lightest Notebook ever, the HP EliteBook Folio.

The EliteBook Folio is HP’s sleekest business-class notebook to date, with a thickness of just 12.4mm and a weight of under 1kg making it 21 per cent slimmer and 15 per cent lighter than the EliteBook 1020.

Benoit Bonnafy, vice president of Business Personal Systems EMEA at HP Inc. said: "Just because someone uses a PC at work, doesn’t mean they have to sacrifice their desire for a cool, thin and light device. That’s why we designed the HP EliteBook Folio – the world’s thinnest and lightest business-class notebook – which offers users the best of both worlds: a premium design that consumers want while elevating business-critical security and manageability to delight the needs of IT."

The EliteBook Folio sits on a polished, diamond-cut CNC aluminium body to deliver strength and durability and features a 180-degree piano hinge, giving users greater flexibility to work in different locations and collaborate with colleagues. The 4K display boasts a 352 pixel density and the EliteBook Folio also comes with a full-size HP Premium Keyboard, a Windows 10 gesture-enabled clickpad and two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3. The 6th generation Intel Core M vPro processor and 10-hour battery live enable all-day productivity and performance.

Joining the full line-up of business-class Notebooks are the EliteBook 1040 G3 and the EliteBook 800 G3 series, both of which continue the thin, durable and stylish design with aluminium and silver magnesium bodies.

Both the 1040 G3 and the 800 G3 series offer Windows 10 Pro and 6th generation Intel Core vPro processors, along with HP Noise Reduction Software and HP Clear Sound Amp to improve the collaboration experience for applications like Skype for Business. You'll also be pleased to hear that all these new devices are more secure than previous generations, with built-in security solutions including HP Client Security Software Suite, enhanced BIOS-level protection with HP Sure Start and an optional hardened fingerprint reader.

In terms of pricing and availability, the EliteBook Folio is expected to be available in the UK from March at a starting price of €999, with the EliteBook 1040 G3 and 800 G3 series available from January for a starting price or £1,000 and £800 respectively.