Samsung Galaxy TabPRO S to run Windows 10 according to leaked images

Leaked images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy TabPRO S have been posted online, revealing some surprising details.

Evan Blass shared the images via his Twitter account, which indicate that the device will use a Windows operating system, despite Samsung’s Galaxy range usually being associated with Google’s Android.

There are no technical specifications shared alongside the images, and of course, even those have not been verified officially by Samsung. However, there are still some details to be gleaned from the leak. Firstly, it appears as though the Galaxy TabPRO S will have actual, physical keys, as opposed to the touch sensitive ones adopted by Microsoft’s Surface tablets.

Both front and rear-facing cameras are clearly visible in the leaked images and it appears as though the device will be available in two colours, black or white, with both having a silver frame.

Currently there isn’t enough to go on to say with any confidence whether the Galaxy TabPRO S is likely to be a major player in the tablet environment, or indeed if it will pose a strong challenge to Microsoft’s own Windows tablets.

Samsung are due to host a press conference at CES 2016 later today, so tablet fans may not have long to wait for some concrete details regarding the Galaxy TabPRO S.

Image Credit: Evan Blass/ Twitter